Richmond police investigate another bike theft connected to UCI race

Richmond police are investigating a bike theft that happened Monday morning.

Police say three men stole a bike around 9 a.m. from a corporate tent near the UCI bike race finish line on East Broad St.

"The bicycle is a Kona 'Zone Road Bike,'" Richmond police say. It is described as a black, white and orange bike with the number '7' on the tip of the bike.

Police describe the suspects as Latino men. They say one of the men carried the bike as the three of them were walking along East Broad St.

This is the second time a bike theft has happened in connection to the UCI Road World Championships. 52-year-old Ronald Henderson of Lawrenceville was arrested on Sept. 20 for stealing a bike that belonged to a UCI Road World Championship competitor.

Copyright 2015 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12