WATCH: Replay of NASA live feed of Supermoon lunar eclipse

If you missed the eclipse because of cloud coverage, NASA streamed the eclipse live.

"Sunday’s Supermoon eclipse will last 1 hour and 11 minutes, and will be visible to North and South America, Europe, Africa, and parts of West Asia and the eastern Pacific. Weather permitting, you can see the Supermoon after nightfall, and the eclipse will cast it into shadow beginning at 8:11 p.m. EDT. The total eclipse starts at 10:11 p.m. EDT, peaking at 10:47 p.m. EDT."

During the eclipse, the moon passed through the Earth's shadow, which blocked sunlight from reaching the side of the moon visible to people on Earth. The moon turned a dark red color, which earned it the nickname 'blood moon.'

"As totality approaches, sunlight reaches the moon indirectly and is refracted around the 'edges' of Earth, through Earth’s atmosphere," according to NASA. "Because of this, almost all colors except red are 'filtered' out, and the eclipsed moon appears reddish or dark brown."

CLICK HERE to watch the replay on mobile.

Copyright 2015 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12