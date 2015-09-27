Small earthquake hits the Louisa area - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Small earthquake hits the Louisa area

LOUISA, VA (WWBT) -

Another earthquake hit the Louisa area Sunday afternoon.  Did you feel it?

A 2.0 magnitude earthquake that hit a mile northeast of Louisa shortly after 2 p.m., according to the USGS.

Several earthquakes/aftershocks hit the area a few weeks ago.

