State police investigating mysterious shots along I-95

State officers are investigating after they say someone was shooting at cars on I-95 overnight. The latest incident happened to the cruiser of a state trooper working a late night shift, near Bells Road in Richmond. The officer's car wasn't the only one hit.



It's the last thing you expect to happen when you’re driving down the interstate. Now two incidents in one day find state police asking, "What's going on?"



The unexpected noise was alarming.



"As the trooper was traveling south on I-95, he heard a loud pop," Corinne Geller with the Virginia State Police said. "The next thing you knew, he had a large crack in his windshield."



Taking no chances, the officer pulled over only to find another person pulling over behind him. The person told the trooper he heard two pops, and his windshield cracked as well.



The two got off of I-95 near Bells Road and drove to a nearby parking lot to figure out what happened. Police say a bullet hit the trooper's hood and then ricocheted up to his windshield. They also believe two bullets hit the other man's car.



This is not the first time we've seen a situation like this in that same area.



Remember Tom and Betty Doyle? Last year, the couple spoke out after a year-long struggle of not knowing who shot their car as they drove near I-95 and Chippenham Parkway.



"It went through the driver side window and hit my husband in the back and hit me in the face. At first we had no idea what it was,” Betty Doyle said in 2014.



A shotgun blast left Betty scarred and Tom paralyzed.



Just this past July, the Troffo family was left with a shattered driver side window, a blown out rear window and glass all over their car. The blast happened right after Lisa Troffo got onto 95 after fueling up.



Now with Wednesday's incident, state police are on high alert.



If this has happened to you, especially along that stretch of interstate, state police would like to hear from you. The number to call is 804-674-2000 or #77 from your cell phone.



