Petersburg police release names of double homicide victims

Two bodies were found shot and killed inside a car near the Lee Point Apartments in Petersburg (Source: NBC12)

Petersburg police have identified two people found shot and killed inside a car outside an apartment complex on Tuesday.

Jeffrey Lundie, 32, of Dinwiddie and Patrick Comer, 31, of Colonial Heights were found dead inside a car outside the Lee Point Apartments, according to Petersburg Police.

An apartment worker found the bodies and says the victims had multiple gunshot wounds to their faces.

The double homicide investigation comes on the heels after a string of violence in the last month alone. Earlier in September, police released a photo of Drayne Hines, who was wanted for shooting and killing Lawrence Johnson at Shortt's Grocery Store. Less than a week later, there was a triple shooting at the Pin Oak Apartments. Days later, 22-year-old Frank White was shot multiple times at the American Deli on Washington St. He later died at the hospital. Then on Wednesday, another young man was killed hours before yet another shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Petersburg's Commonwealth's Attorney says she is growing frustrated because witnesses are not talking.

Police have not yet released a motive in Tuesday's double homicide.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 861-1212.

