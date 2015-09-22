Richmond man advances on "The Voice"

A Richmond man showed off his singing chops on the national stage.

Singer Evan McKeel auditioned for The Voice. He originally sang "Typical" by MUTEMATH, and he got all four coaches to turn their chairs around.

Then the judges asked him what his favorite song was. He said, "'Overjoyed' by Stevie Wonder." After his impromptu performance, Gwen Stefani came up to him and said he brought her to tears.

He had a hard time choosing who his coach would be, but he ended up picking Pharrell Williams.

