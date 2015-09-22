Apartment worker finds 2 shot to death in Petersburg car

Petersburg police are investigating after two dead bodies were found in a car overnight Tuesday.

Police say two men were found dead inside of a red Honda Civic, at the Lee Point Apartment Complex near the intersection of Summit St. and Oak Lane.

An apartment worker found the bodies and says the victims had multiple gunshot wounds to their faces.

Petersburg's Commonwealth's Attorney says she is growing frustrated because witnesses are not talking. The double death investigation comes on the heels after a string of violence in the last month alone. As detectives gather leads in the case, the prosecutor is issuing a plea to neighbors who witness crime.

"People are using guns to settle their differences," Commonwealth's Attorney Cassandra Conover says with frustration. "We shoot people. We don't resolve our problems."

Earlier in September, police released a photo of Drayne Hines, who was wanted for shooting and killing Lawrence Johnson at Shortt's Grocery Store. Less than a week later, there was a triple shooting at the Pin Oak Apartments. Days later, 22-year-old Frank White was shot multiple times at the American Deli on Washington St. He later died at the hospital. Then on Wednesday, another young man was killed hours before yet another shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Conover says a problem with cracking several of these cases is that witnesses won't say a word.

"We've got to have the witnesses," she says. "We've got to have the information. If you want the shootings to stop, then you've got to come out and tell us so we can convict them. That's the bottom line."

"I've seen so much of this [that] I just want to be away from all of it," Lee Point resident Sheila Ross says.

Police have not yet released a motive in Tuesday's double homicide.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 861-1212.

