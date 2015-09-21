VMI student dead after collapsing during physical training

A first-year VMI cadet died Monday afternoon after being taken to the hospital, according to the school's website.

The school says the cadet collapsed during routine afternoon physical training. He was treated on scene and was taken to the VMI Infirmary. He was then taken to Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Lexington, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 6 p.m.

VMI notified his parents, but they are not releasing his name until other family members have been notified.

The school is conducting an investigation.

