Richmond Police make arrest in UCI bike theft

Richmond Police have made an arrest in the UCI bike theft.

52-year-old Ronald Henderson of Lawrenceville was arrested for stealing a bike that belonged to a UCI Road World Championship competitor.

Police say the bike was taken from the Marriott Hotel Thursday evening. They received a tip Friday afternoon that Henderson was at the corner of Fifth and E. Broad St. They also were able to locate the stolen bike.

"We are pleased we were able to find the bicycle in good working order and return it to the UCI team for use in this week's competition," said RPD Chief Alfred Durham. "I would like to thank the person who came forward with the information that allowed detectives to find the bicycle so quickly and make the arrest."

Henderson was charged with grand larceny and obtaining money under false pretenses, which are both felonies. He was also charged with possession of marijuana, which is a misdemeanor.

Copyright 2015 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12