Arizona photographer recreates family photo with woman's late husband

A highly skilled, Arizona-based photographer helped a widowed mother recreate a family portrait she thought she would never have.

Stephanie Summers was five months pregnant when her husband Taurean died in a plane crash in Las Cruces, N.M. August 2014. She gave birth to a baby boy the following winter. On Aug. 27, one year after the crash, she reached out to photographer Laura Gordillo, who first met the couple during a photo shoot for their anniversary.



“She and their adorable baby boy even wore the same color schemes she and Taurean wore for their session last year,” Gordillo wrote on her Facebook page. The photo was shot in the same location where the couple did their anniversary photo shoot.



Gordillo edited in an image of Stephanie’s late husband into the photo.



“I was able to create this amazing composite from the first session I took of them and add Taurean to one of the images I took of Stephanie and their little guy," Gordillo wrote.

