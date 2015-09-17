All lanes now open in Hanover, residual delays

All lanes are now open in Hanover, near the Kings Dominion area.

According to VDOT, there is a disabled vehicle near on I-95 southbound mile marker 96. The backup is now 5.5 miles.

The right lane was closed earlier, and the backup was 7.5 miles long.

Drivers should still allow extra time for getting around in Hanover.

