Police found human remains in Henrico

Henrico Police discovered human remains Tuesday morning.

The human remains were found in a wooded area in the 3400 block of Vawter Ave., near Henrico's East Highland Park area, according to police. They have not yet identified the remains.

The Medical Examiner is working with Henrico Police in the investigation.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

