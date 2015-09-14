Richmond Police update: 60-year-old missing woman has been found

Richmond Police say a woman who was reported missing has been found safe.

60-year-old Barbara A. Johnson was last seen Sept. 6 at VCU Medical Center. She was found Monday night, but they have not released any information on where she was located.

Police say she may be suffering from emotional distress.

