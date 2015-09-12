State Police ID victim in fatal Chesterfield crash

The Virginia State Police has released the name of the woman who died in a deadly crash Saturday afternoon.

47-year-old Rhoda L. Smith of Chesterfield died at the scene. Police say she was wearing a seatbelt.

The multi-vehicle accident happened on route 288 southbound at Courthouse in Chesterfield.

Virginia State Police say it all started when Smith lost control of her Ford Taurus, hitting a guardrail. Another driver stopped to help, but a third car slammed into them, causing a chain reaction crash. A fourth car, an Acura, slowed down for the first two crashes, but then it was rear-ended by a Volvo, according to police. Route 288 was shut down for hours as a result.

A 17-year-old female from Chesterfield, a 43-year-old male of Chester, and a 16-year-old male were all taken to Chippenham Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The drivers of the Volvo and Acura were not hurt in the crash.

Virginia State Police is investigating.

