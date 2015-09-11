Richmond Police arrest deadly double shooting suspect

Police say they've arrested a man in connection to the fatal shooting of two other men in Richmond earlier this week.

23-year-old Devon J. Terry of Temple Mills, Maryland was arrested Thursday morning without incident, and is currently charged with voluntary manslaughter.

News of Terry's arrest came as Mosby Court neighbors gathered Friday for a peace rally following the deaths of 33-year-old Jawaun L. Hargrove and 21-year-old Anthony D. Addison.

Police say that shortly before noon Wednesday, officers were called to the 2100 block of Accommodation Street for a report of shots fired. Investigators say they believe an argument led to the shootings.

Arriving officers found Hargrove and Addison suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital, where they later died.

As neighbors gathered to show their support for the victim's families, organizers wanted to make it clear that the rally is a call for action. The community joined together Friday night in a show of solidarity, letting criminals know they are not welcomed in the community.

"To all the churches, community leaders and elected officials: Build a coalition. Come over here in Mosby [Court]. Mentor some children and start adopting families," vigil organizer J.J. Minor says. "That's the only way we were [sic] going to be able to get through this."

"I think about him every day, every day, nonstop," Addison's cousin, Thomesha Holmes, says. "I miss him. It ain't the same. He's a kind person with a good heart."

While the investigation is ongoing, detectives say they are not looking for any additional suspects.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Detective Arcellious Demery at 804-646-5999 or call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

