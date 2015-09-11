Former Corrections officer charged with raping Chesterfield teen

Police have arrested a former Riverside Regional Jail Authority probationary officer on Wednesday.

Officer Jarrell B. or "J.B." Barnes was arrested for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl, police say. He was charged with rape, object sexual penetration and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The girl's mother, LaTanya McWashington, has reached out to NBC12. She says she does not want any other girl to become a victim.

"It's life changing," McWashington says. "If you don't say anything, you're living with this forever. It can lead to other things, so tell someone."

McWashington says Barnes and her daughter met through mutual friends and social media. Then after a month, she says her daughter went to Barnes' house to watch T.V., which is when she says Barnes assaulted her daughter. McWashington says she called police when she learned what happened.

NBC12 talked to Fatima M. Smith, who works with sexual assault survivors at the YWCA. She says the victim knows her attacker in 80 percent of sexual assault cases.

"It's important to know that it's never the survivor's fault and to start believing survivors," Smith explains.

As for McWashington, she believes her daughter and says she will continue to stand by her. However, she hopes other kids get the same support.

"Continue to talk to your children," McWashington says. "Continue to be there for them. Continue to pray for your children."

Barnes started working for the Riverside Regional Jail Authority on June 22 and was fired Wednesday. He is due back in court on Nov. 5.

Meanwhile, YWCA is offering a free program to help people navigate life today. It’s called “Healthy Relationships Online.”

It’ll be Oct. 13 at the Belmont Library.

Copyright 2015 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12