Hanover deputies arrest man for killing cyclist

Hanover County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a man in connection to killing a bicyclist over the Labor Day weekend.

59-year-old Stanley Dawson was arrested for killing 26-year-old Caroline Dawn Wortham near the intersection of Mountain Rd. and Farrington Rd. on Sept. 5. Wortham was heading west on Mountain Rd. when she was hit by a 1996 Buick Century driven by Dawson, deputies say.

He was charged with involuntary manslaughter, failing to yield to a bicyclist and possession of a concealed weapon.

Dawson is being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail, pending an arraignment in the Hanover General District Court.

