Police ID victim in Labor Day stabbing

Police have identified a man who was stabbed in North Richmond on Labor Day.

24-year-old Joseph Terry was found outside the 2200 block of Third Ave. around 10 a.m. Police say he and another man had stab wounds to their bodies.

Terry was taken to the hospital where he later died from his stab wounds. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives believe the incident resulted from an attempted home invasion. They are investigating and have ruled this case as a death investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

