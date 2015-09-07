Crash in eastern Henrico causes road closures

A driver ran off the road in eastern Henrico early Monday morning.

Police say the driver over-corrected and hit an on-coming car on Darbytown Rd. The accident happened before 2 a.m.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

The road is back open in the area.

No word of whether any charges will be filed.

