More Bang for Your Buck: Free clothes at Hopewell swap

On any given Saturday, churches host yard sales that attract hundreds of customers.

A Hopewell organization called Clothing Swap for the Tri-Cities does this every month, but they want people to leave their wallets at home.

The organization's creator, Sherry Markel, started gathering all kinds of clothes and decided to trade them off. This idea originally sparked from a knit swap, but then she decided to take her business to Facebook.

Markel and her husband collect and store donations. Once a month, they, along with other volunteers, organize everything and give it away for free at the West End Presbyterian Church in Hopewell. The majority of what they collect is clothing, but sometimes, there are also books, baby items, toys and things for the house.

If you are interested in going, it is a good idea to get there before 11 a.m. before the crowd shows up.