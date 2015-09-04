Vicki Gardner continues to recover after tragic WDBJ shooting

The only survivor of last Wednesday's WDBJ shooting near Roanoke is on her way to recovery.

Vicki Gardner's family posted several updates on Vicki's Recovery Page after she was shot during a live interview talking about the 50th anniversary of Smith Mountain Lake.

The status posted on Thursday says:

Today was another milestone day for Vicki's recovery. She was able to open and read get well cards from all over North America for hours (without even making a dent in the Santa sack of mail). She endured back to back physical therapy, occupational therapy, x-rays, and surgeon visits with a smile on her face. All hospital feedback has been positive and the possibilities of her own bed coming in on the horizon is putting a pep in her step (well it would-if she could skip, or even slightly hop). Buddy was able to come for another visit and has officially won the hearts of the ICU floor staff. It still amazes us that he is able to visit, which shows that Carilion Clinics truly have their hearts in the right place. They seem to know the most important fundamental of healing is... love. Final thoughts for anyone doubting her recovery - Vicki is already giving Tim (her husband) vacuuming and sheet changing orders. This is a clear sign that things are getting back to normal. Thanks to everyone for your funny comments, kind words, and powerful prayers.

Vicki's family posted a few photos of her recovery on Friday.

