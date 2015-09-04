More Bang for Your Buck: Cashing in on recyclables

Recycling is the best way to prevent waste from going to the landfill, but did you know you can cash in on it?

John Kloke has made recycling a part of his life for the past 20 years. He says he likes his new 95 gallon super can is because it can hold everything, but he was really excited to see he could earn extra rewards with the Recycling Perks.

"I'm really big into loyalty programs," Kloke says. "If you're going to do it anyway, you might as well get something for it is my philosophy."

Signing up online is simple. All you need to do is fill out your name, address and email. Once you sign up, you will be able to earn points every time your recyclables are picked up.

There are at least 50 different ways to cash in. Seventy-five points can score you a free doughnut at Dixie Donuts or a free snack at Postbellum. You can also get a $5 coupon to use at Ellwood Thompson's or $10 off your purchase from Sneed's Nursery. Recycling Perks has several offers from restaurants and salons offering exclusive coupons you will not find anywhere else.

