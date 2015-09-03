Average SAT scores are on the rise in Virginia

SAT scores are on the rise in Virginia, even as the nationwide average has been going down in recent years.

The average scores for public high school graduates in Virginia increased by one point in math, two points and writing and held steady in reading, according to results released Friday by The College Board. Scores in all three areas have decreased nationwide.

In 2015, 68 percent of Virginia's high school students took the SAT. Of those students, 45 percent earned a score of 1550 or higher, which is the College Board's benchmark for college readiness. Only 41 percent of SAT takers met the readiness standard nationwide.

"The performance of Virginia students on the SAT during the last five years provides additional evidence that the efforts of teachers and other educators to help students meet Virginia's high expectations are producing real gains in learning and achievement," Superintendent of Public Instruction Steven R. Staples said in a press release.

The average SAT scores in Virginia in 2015 were:

Reading: 515, 26 points higher than the national average.

Math: 513, 15 points higher than the national average.

Writing: 495, 20 points higher than the national average.

"These latest SAT results mirror what we saw last month with the ACT and provide further confirmation that the higher expectations for learning and achievement adopted by the Board of Education are resulting in better prepared graduates," Virginia Board of Education President Billy Cannady, Jr. said in a press release.

The College Board also reported that Virginia public high school graduates took 140,693 Advanced Placement tests in 2015, a 1.8 percent increase. 60.8 percent of the students earned a grade of three or higher, which is the accepted benchmark for college credit.

