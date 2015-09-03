Texas student rides pink Barbie Jeep around campus

It's common to ride bikes or the bus to get around town when driving isn't an option, but one Texas State student is not going to let a DWI arrest stop her from driving her own set of wheels.

Tara Monroe, a Texas State industrial engineering student, said her license was suspended after refusing to take a breathalyzer test after a Waka Flocka concert. According to MySanAntonio.com, her dad stripped her of her car and left her with a bike to get around town. "Riding a bike around campus sucks," she told MySanAntonio.com.

Instead of using a bike, she purchased a battery-powered Barbie Jeep for $60 from a little girl named Charlene.

"When we drove up to buy it, Charlene asked where the little one was to test drive it to which I replied, 'I am the little one,'" she said. Monroe named her new set of wheels after Charlene.

Monroe has been driving Charlene around campus, and she's been turning heads everywhere she goes.

"Most people don't find the things me and my friends do very funny, just immature, so I didn't expect to get this big of a reaction," she said. "People who don't know me are shocked, but my friends weren't even surprised because I do stuff like this all the time."

