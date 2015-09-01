Expect delays on I-95 near Fredericksburg due to construction

Drivers should expect major delays on I-95 south in Fredericksburg Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

VDOT is planning to stop traffic near mile marker 131 so they can lift concrete beams over the lanes to build a new overpass at Fall Hill Avenue.

One lane will close around 9:30 p.m., and the other two lanes will close around 10 p.m.

Crews will also stop traffic four times between midnight and 3 a.m. Wednesday so they can continue working on the overpass. VDOT says each stop will last about 15 minutes.

All southbound lanes will re-open by 5 a.m. Wednesday.

VDOT is also planning on paving the northbound lanes on I-95 between exits 136 and 140 in Stafford County.

One lane on the northbound side will close around 9 p.m., while the two other lanes will be closed between 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Drivers should also expect delays on the southbound lanes between exits 118 and 126. One lane will close at 9 p.m., while the other lanes will be closed between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

