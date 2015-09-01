Man identified in homicide outside Petersburg grocery store

A man was found shot dead outside a grocery store in Petersburg on Tuesday morning, according to police. (Source: Petersburg Police)

Police say the man, identified as 27-year-old Lawrence Johnson, was shot around 11 a.m. just outside of Shorts Grocery. The store is located in the 300 block of Mistletoe St.

So far, there's no information available on the victim or the suspect. Photos from the scene show the area roped off for investigation.

The case is still under investigation.

Those who know any information about this case are asked to call the Petersburg Crime Solvers at 861-1212.

