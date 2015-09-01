WATCH: Woman admits to setting Henrico doctor's office on fire

Deana Clements speaks with NBC12 from the Henrico Jail after she was arrested for allegedly setting a doctor's office on fire (Credit: NBC12)

A Crozier woman has been charged with burglary and arson after fire crews put out the smoke at a building in Henrico's West End early Tuesday morning.

Henrico Police and Fire received a call just before 3 a.m. for a commercial alarm in the 10200 block of Three Chopt Rd. When officers arrived on scene, they found smoke coming from inside the building. They also found a window open where the suspect allegedly entered the building.

Officers say they saw an SUV parked outside the building and identified the driver as 46-year-old Deana Clements.

Clements spoke with NBC12 from the Henrico County Jail, where she said she's an upset patient of the Balance and Ear Center and wanted answers from a doctor there.

"I'm tired, I'm exhausted, and I'm fed up. So I went in and I tried to get and see what records I have, but I got mad and I did what I did, and I'm paying for it, and I accept the responsibility for that," Clements said.

Clements said her actions were sparked by her experience of getting an ear implant a few years ago; it gave her problems so it was taken out, but now she claims there are still more problems and she can't get the doctor to respond to her requests.

"I agree it is wrong, but he is the one who diagnosed me schizophrenic and crazy. And I said, 'Well, I'll show you crazy.' And I did... and it's wrong," Clements said.

We did reach out to the doctor's office. They would not comment about Deana Clements' claims specifically, but did give us this statement which reads:

"The Balance & Ear Center is working closely with the Henrico County Sheriff’s Department regarding a fire overnight at its office at 10200 Three Chopt Road. The investigation is ongoing at this time. As always, providing unmatched patient care remains the practice’s top priority. At this time, patients are being directed to the practice’s temporary office at Stony Point Surgery Center, located at 8700 Stony Point Parkway suite 230. Patients who have questions may contact 804-288-3277."

Clements was charged with trespassing, burglary, possession on burglary tools, vandalism and arson. She is being held in the Henrico County Jail without bond.

