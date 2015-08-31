Henrico man charged with indecent exposure

Henrico police have arrested a man they say got into a drunken altercation with police.

It happened when officers were called to Dawnfield Lane early Monday morning. Police say they found Denard Anthony Smith Jr. drunk and half asleep in his car. Police asked if Smith had anything on him when they searched him. He responded by pulling down his pants and exposing himself.

Police also say he spit on the officer's windshield.

Smith is facing several charges, including public intoxication and indecent exposure.