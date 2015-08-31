Escapee taken back into custody in Dinwiddie

A Pennsylvania man who escaped while being taken by sheriffs for a mental evaluation in Petersburg has been found.

The man, identified as 21-year-old Ray Lopez of Willow St., Pa., was a senior cadet at Virginia Military Institute. Pulaski Sheriff's deputies were taking Lopez to Petersburg around 11 a.m. Monday when he managed to escape, according to the Dinwiddie Sheriffs Office.

Officers found Lopez near Route 622 and Cox Road in Dinwiddie.

