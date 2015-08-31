Historic Richmond restaurant expands into Church Hill, asks for community's help

The owners of the Mill on MacArthur have announced opening a new restaurant in Church Hill's East End Theater, and they are asking for the community's help.

The restaurant, scheduled to open January 2016, currently does not have a name. Instead, the owners have decided to ask the Richmond community to submit their best picks by clicking here.

"We'll select our favorite three options, post them on the site and then unveil the name at the restored theater sign and marquee illumination sometime in Oct," co-owner Amy Foxworthy says.

Co-owner Josh Carlton says they've decided to reach out to the community because they want to reach out to those who have become like a part of the family.

According to the Mill, crowd sourcing a name of a new restaurant has never been done before.

The winner will receive a $100 gift card to the restaurant, a menu item named in their honor and an invitation to the soft opening prior to the grand opening in Jan. 2016.

The deadline for submissions is noon on Oct. 1. The unveiling ceremony will be at a later date.