FORECAST: Another pretty Sunday

Updated By Meteorologist Ros Runner (11:00 PM, 8/29/2015)

OVERNIGHT: Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy. While not as cool as last night, it will still be pleasant in the morning. Lows should range from the mid to upper 60s. (could be some low 60s in the coolest rural areas)

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. While we should have more clouds around during the day, the chance of rain is quite low. Highs in the upper 80s. Humidity will begin to creep up later in the day into Sunday night.

MONDAY: Skies will again be partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers can't be ruled out in the morning and we'll have a slight chance of some isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the lower 90s. (Rain Chance: Less than 20%)

WEDNESDAY: Probably the most unpleasant day over the next seven days. Hot and humid with isolated afternoon and evening storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s (Rain Chance: 20%).

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Some isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the lower 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are possible. Highs near 90°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, slightly cooler. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)