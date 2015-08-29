FORECAST: A pleasant Saturday evening

Updated By Meteorologist Ros Runner (5:00 PM, 8/29/2015)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies will become mostly clear again later at night. While not as cool as last night, it will still be a pleasant evening with temperatures about average for this time of year. Lows in the mid 60s metro, low 60s rural areas.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. While we should have more clouds around during the day, the chance of rain is quite low. Highs around 90°. Humidity will begin to creep up later in the day into Sunday night.

MONDAY: Skies will again be partly to mostly cloudy. A shower can't be ruled out in the morning and we'll have a slight chance of some isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs close to 90°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the lower 90s. (Rain Chance: Less than 20%)

WEDNESDAY: Probably the most unpleasant day over the next seven days. Hot and humid with isolated afternoon and evening storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s (Rain Chance: 20%).

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Some isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the lower 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are possible. Highs near 90°. (Rain Chance: 30%)