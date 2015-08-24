Police ID 2 killed on N. 35th St. in Richmond

Police are identifying three people killed in weekend murders in Richmond. Rashamella Willingham and William White were found shot in a Church Hill alley. The young mother perished there, while White died a short time later at the hospital. Just two days earlier, 37-year-old Almon Winston was found shot and killed near Maymont. Now those who live in both neighborhoods are speaking out about putting an end to crime.

Her smile was just as big as the personality those who knew Willingham grew to love.



"I just know she was a beautiful person,” Kevin Harris said of his neighbor.



When he heard gunfire Sunday night, he had no clue the 26-year-old mother was caught in it.



"It's just sad that it happened to a young woman. Life cut off at a young age like that,” he added.



Neighbors on North 35th Street, not far from Franklin Military Academy, woke up to a Richmond Police Mobile Command Center hours after the shooting that killed Willingham and 31-year-old William White.



"This is a pretty quiet neighborhood. You don't have a lot of violence around here or anything,” said Thomas Flanagan.



It's an area of Church Hill known for recent revitalization.



"There's a lot of renovations that's been going on... you have a coffee shop coming up down the street. A lot of people moving in, a lot of families over here,” said John Murden.



The double homicide follows the discovery of Almon Winston's body Friday on Dakota Avenue.



"We don't have none of this going on,” an unidentified neighbor said in shock.



The crime is scene is another quiet area, near Maymont, leaving neighbors stunned by the apparent murder.



"Get to the root of it and solve it and fix it, because we don't want nothing else like this to happen in our neighborhood again if it can be helped,” the woman added.



That's the sentiments of Gwendolyn Tyree, who stopped by to encourage Willingham's family. Last December, her son was killed in a domestic dispute that led to what police described as an accidental shooting.



"Stop the violence. Love each other. Take care of each other because the kids is all we got... our kids are supposed to be burying us. We don't supposed to be burying our kids."

Sunday night's double homicide marks 25 murders in the city of Richmond this year. A makeshift memorial with flowers and a card sit at the scene. Neighbors gathered nearby Monday evening to pray.

It’s not clear the relationship between the two victims or a motive in this crime or the murder near Maymont. Police are investigating leads in both cases.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2015 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved