Two arrested for fleeing, shooting at Chesterfield Police

Chesterfield Police say they have arrested two men, a day after one of two fleeing suspects allegedly opened fire on an officer during a traffic stop.

Police have now arrested 23-year-old Teon Fairley and 25-year-old Anton Mason in connection to the crime. It all happened after a traffic stop took a violent turn for the worst. Now a relative of the man who was behind the wheel is speaking out.

As their loved one sits behind bars, Teon Fairley's family says he's much more than the mugshot you see from police. They describe him as a family man who shouldn't be charged with conspiracy to commit attempted capital murder of a cop.

A woman close to suspect Fairley didn't want to be identified.



"That's just something they wanted to put on him (Fairley) to get him (Mason)," she said about her close relative.



It all happened Thursday morning when Chesterfield police attempted to pull over the car Fairley was driving for an equipment violation on Belmont Road. Anton Mason was along for the ride, but officers say Fairley wouldn't stop the car. They drove for about half a mile, police say, when Mason jumped out and fired a shot towards a police officer. A neighbor showed NBC12 a bullet hole that he says hit his home.



"From what I heard, he wasn't even firing at policeman. He was running and the gun went off and a house was hit,” the relative said.



The officer never fired back but both Mason and Fairley were eventually taken into custody, both charged with felony crimes.



"I think it should be treated fairly and see what really happened, because who knows what really happened?” said Chrissa Harrell, who lives near Fairley.



She isn't sure what to make of the story, except for the one point that sticks out to her.



"I guess my question is: why didn't they just stop? It's really simple. Just stop... if they would've just stopped, 'OK you’ve got a taillight [out], let's get this fixed and be done.’ And now look at everything that has happened,” she said.

The suspect’s relative admits she wishes Fairley would have stopped the car, but doesn’t believe the charges hold weight.

"I believe he's going to be cleared, because they don't have anything to stick,” she said.

NBC12 also visited Mason's apartment complex, where a neighbor described him as a popular guy who wasn't known to get involved with crime. But police say he's a convicted felon who is now charged with attempted capital murder of an officer.

Fairley is charged with eluding police and driving without a license.

Detectives continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or text the code "WATSON" and send to 274637 (CRIMES).

Copyright 2015 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12