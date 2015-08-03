FORECAST: A Beautiful Mother's Day Is On The Way

*Clearing skies tonight, but some patchy fog is likely to develop overnight
*Some early morning fog, otherwise mostly sunny, breezy and warm for Mother's Day!
*Turning hotter and drier for most all of next week
TONIGHT: Clearing skies with some patchy fog developing late in the evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
MOTHER'S DAY: Some patchy early morning fog, otherwise mostly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs in the low 80s.
7AM: Patchy Fog, 49°
NOON: Mostly Sunny, 72°
4PM: Mostly Sunny, 80°
7PM: Mostly Sunny, 80°
MONDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny and warm. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows close to 60°, highs in the low 90s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows around 70°, highs in the low 90s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.