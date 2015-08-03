FORECAST: A Beautiful Mother's Day Is On The Way

*Clearing skies tonight, but some patchy fog is likely to develop overnight

*Some early morning fog, otherwise mostly sunny, breezy and warm for Mother's Day!

*Turning hotter and drier for most all of next week

TONIGHT: Clearing skies with some patchy fog developing late in the evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

MOTHER'S DAY: Some patchy early morning fog, otherwise mostly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs in the low 80s.

7AM: Patchy Fog, 49°

NOON: Mostly Sunny, 72°

4PM: Mostly Sunny, 80°

7PM: Mostly Sunny, 80°

MONDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny and warm. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows close to 60°, highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows around 70°, highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)