FIRST ALERT: 'Enhanced' risk for severe storms on Thursday

*FIRST ALERT Weather Day for strong to severe storm risk late Wednesday night and Thursday morning

*Will need to monitor closely

*Sharply colder end to the week

TONIGHT: Clear and mild. Lows lower 50s

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Rain develops midnight. Highs in the mid 70s. (Evening Rain Chance: 20%, increases to 80% after midnight). Strong to severe thunderstorms possible after 3am Wednesday night, more likely 4am and later.

7am: Sunny 54

Noon: Sunny 71

4pm: Partly sunny 76

7pm: Mostly cloudy 73

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY, Showers and thunderstorms likely during the morning through mid-day, some of which will likely be strong or severe. Some clearing later afternoon. An "enhanced" risk from the SPC means this is to be taken seriously. Lows in the upper 50s, highs near 70°. (Rain Chance: 80%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and colder. Lows in the low 40s, highs upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and cool. Lows in the upper 30s, highs near 60.

SUNDAY: Sunny and seasonable. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows mid 50s. Highs near 80.

