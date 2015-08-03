FORECAST: Hit or Miss Showers Possible Again Sunday

*Mainly clear to partly cloudy overnight, chilly with lows in the 40s

*Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with a passing afternoon shower tomorrow.

*Lots of sunshine, dry and cool to start the new work week

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear to partly cloudy skies and chilly. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool. We'll have the chance for some scattered showers, mostly in the afternoon and early evening. Highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: Increases to 30%)

7AM: Partly Sunny, 49°, 10% Rain Chance

NOON: Partly Sunny, 62°, 20% Rain Chance

4PM: Shower Possible, 64°, 30% Rain Chance

7PM: Shower Possible, 62°, 30% Rain Chance

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cool. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a few showers during the day. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s, highs around 70°. (Rain Chance: 50%)

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely along with the chance for thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

SATURDAY: Some lingering showers possible in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs around 70°. (AM Rain Chance: 30%)