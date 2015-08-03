FORECAST: COLD overnight! Cool temperatures continue this week

*COLD tonight, Patchy frost possible in rural areas with lows in the 30s to low 40s

*Next shot of more widespread rain arrives later this week

*Mother's Day weekend weather looking more promising

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Some patchy frost possible in the colder rural areas, particularly to the north and west of Richmond. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. 40s closer to the water.

TOMORROW: Sunshine in the morning gives way to some increasing cloudiness later in the afternoon. By evening, areas well to the south and west of Richmond will have a chance of some rain showers. Richmond will have a SLIGHT shower chance at night. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. (Rain Chance: Increases to 20% at night)

7AM: Sunny, 42°

NOON: Mostly Sunny, 61°

4PM: Mostly Sunny, 65°

7PM: Partly Cloudy, 63°

WEDNESDAY: Becoming partly sunny and a little warmer. Lows around 50°, highs in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with a good chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

SATURDAY: Some early morning clouds with only a SLIGHT shower chance, then partly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

MOTHER'S DAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.