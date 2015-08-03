FORECAST: Warm and windy on Tuesday

*Pleasant Today: Windy and WARM!

*First Alert Weather Day Thursday for Strong storms in the morning and early afternoon.

*Cooler end to the week and start of the weekend, but dry!

TODAY: Morning Clouds, then mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High 82°.

Noon: Partly Sunny, 71°

4pm: Mostly Sunny, 81°

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Rain develops in the evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Evening Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, some of which will likely be strong. An "enhanced" risk from the SPC means this is to be taken seriously. Lows in the upper 50s, highs near 70°. (Rain Chance: 80%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 60°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12