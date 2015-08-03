FORECAST: More 70s Are on the Way

*Partly cloudy and mild tonight
*Mostly cloudy tomorrow with a SLIGHT shower chance by afternoon and evening
*Few showers Monday, better chance for rain will be Tuesday
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a SLIGHT chance of showers during the afternoon and evening. Many areas will stay dry! Highs in the low to mid 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
7AM: Mostly Cloudy, 58°, 10% Rain Chance
NOON: Mostly Cloudy, 68°, 20% Rain Chance
4PM: Mostly Cloudy, 74°, 20% Rain Chance
7PM: Mostly Cloudy, 70°, 20% Rain Chance
MONDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with a chance of showers, mainly during the morning. Lows in the mid to upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 70°.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
SATURDAY: A chance of rain during the morning, then decreasing cloudiness. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 30%)
