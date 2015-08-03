FIRST ALERT FORECAST: WINTER CHILL IS HERE FOR A WHILE

*Partly Sunny and Cold Tuesday

*A Cold week. Coldest Thursday-Weekend

*First Alert Weather Day for Friday. Snow Possible.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid 20s, high: 40

WEDNESDAY: Reinforcing shot of cold air. Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, cold and dry during the day. Clouds increase with snow developing at night. Lows in the teens, high around 30.



FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Snow possible. Forecast trending LOWER with snow chances but don't write it off just yet! Very cold with highs only in the low 30s. (Snow Chance down to 40%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and cold. Lows in teens, highs in the low 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, highs in the low 30s after starting in the teens.



MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, mid 20s

FIRST ALERT: Much colder than average weather is expected through the first week of January.

