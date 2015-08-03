FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm Sunny Days, Cool Nights Ahead

*Mostly clear and chilly again tonight with many areas dipping into the 40s

*A slow warming trend with 80s likely to return later in the week

*The dry weather pattern continues for about another week

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the upper 40s in Richmond with some lower 40s in rural areas.

MONDAY: Lots of sunshine and pleasant. Highs in the mid 70s.

7am: Clear, 48°

Noon: Mostly Sunny, 68°

4pm: Mostly Sunny, 75°

7pm: Mostly Clear, 65°

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 80s.



FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Lows near 60°, highs in the low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows near 60°, highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny in the morning. Becoming mostly cloudy. Longer range guidance suggests we may finally see some much needed rain by later Sunday night. Lows near 60°, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

**NOTE: Rain chances will remain VERY low for at least the next week! Outdoor fire risk will therefore likely increase due to the extended period of dry weather we've had. Please keep this in mind if considering any outdoor burning**