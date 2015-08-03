FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking Irma, Minimal IRMA impact in RVA

*Mostly clear and cool tonight

*IRMA tracks far to our south, and no significant direct impacts expected for Virginia

*Tuesday will bring showery and breezy conditions

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds and humidity. A few showers possible late evening and overnight. Highs in the mid 70s.

7am: Mostly Sunny, 56°

Noon: Partly Sunny, 70°

4pm: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, 74°

7pm: Mostly Cloudy, 70°, 10% Rain Chance

** IRMA moving along the Gulf Coast of Florida through tomorrow morning turning north and eventually northwest into southwest Georgia, then tracking towards central Tennessee Tuesday

** Minimal impacts expected in Virginia: We expect showers from late tomorrow night and Tuesday. A few thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday as well. Along the coast minor coastal flooding will be likely tomorrow as well as increasing rip current risk

TUESDAY: Breezy with scattered showers and a thunderstorm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers possible with the remnants of Irma. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 40%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with the chance of an isolated shower. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

**NOTE: We will be watching what happens with Hurricane Jose for the beginning of the week next week (September 18th) for a possible close approach to the mid-Atlantic coast.