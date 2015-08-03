FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer-like pattern continues

*High humidity hangs with us most of the week

*Shower chances through Thursday, but rain doesn't look to add up to all that much!

*Slight cooler and less humid air settles in late in the week and the weekend

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, very warm and humid with only a SLIGHT chance for a passing shower. Most areas won't see any additional rain today! Highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

2pm: Mostly Cloudy, 84°, 30% Rain Chance

4pm: Mostly Cloudy, 85°, 30% Rain Chance

7pm: Mostly Cloudy, 79°, 20% Rain Chance

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm possible. Best chance will tend to be over our southern Virginia counties. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers through the day. Unfortunately, any rain that falls doesn't look to add up to all that much, but we'll take what we can get! Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers still possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows around 60°, highs in the low 80s..

