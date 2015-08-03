FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain Arrives Later Tonight, Continues Through the day Sunday

*Clouds thicken with rain arriving mainly overnight

*First Alert Weather Day Tomorrow: Rain moderate to heavy at times...turning windy with falling temperatures during the afternoon and evening

*Halloween looks dry for trick-or-treating!

TONIGHT: Increasing and thickening cloud cover with rain arriving mainly after midnight. Lows close to 60° by daybreak. (Rain Chance: Increasing to 90% near sunrise)

SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Periods of rain throughout the day. Rain will be moderate to heavy at times with the wind increasing in the afternoon and evening along with sharply falling temperatures. Highs in the mid 60s before falling into the upper 40s near or shortly after sunset. (Rain Chance: 90%)

7 AM: Rain, 61°, 90% Rain Chance

Noon: Rain, 65°, 90% Rain Chance

4 PM: Rain, 59°, 90% Rain Chance

7 PM: Rainy, Breezy, Chilly, 52°, 90% Rain Chance

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY (HALLOWEEN): Mostly sunny and dry. Lows close to 40°, highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. Lows near 50°, highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low to mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

