FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet weather until midweek

*A little warmer Sunday

*Strong cold front arrives late Tuesday with rain likely

*Big pattern change begins Wednesday with rain early then turning COLD into end of week

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

7am: Mostly cloudy 40

Noon: Partly sunny 53

4pm: Partly sunny 57

7pm: Mainly clear 45

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds and warm with showers arriving in the evening. Lows near 40°, highs in the mid 60s. (Late Rain Chance: 50%)

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely early AM, then clearing and turning colder through the day with falling temperatures. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 50s early in day, tumbling later afternoon through the 40s. (AM Rain Chance: 50%)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cold. Lows near 30°, highs in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cold. Light rain/snow mix or flurries possible depending on coastal front. Will continue to watch. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low 40s. (Precip Chance: 20%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cold. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in low 40s.

FIRST ALERT: Below to well below average temperatures could last past mid-December.

