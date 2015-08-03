FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much colder air arrives and sticks around

TONIGHT: Showers will be ending from west to east during the early evening followed by decreasing clouds and colder temperatures overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. (Early Evening Rain Chance: 60%)

CHRISTMAS EVE: Variable cloudiness with the chance for some light rain showers by later afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 40s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

7am: Partly Cloudy, 39°, 0% Rain Chance

Noon: Mostly Cloudy, 41°, 10% Rain Chance

4pm: Cloudy, 40°, 20% Rain Chance

7pm: Cloudy, 38°, 30% Rain Chance

CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly to mostly sunny, windy and chilly. Morning lows near 30°, highs in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Reinforcing shot of cold air. Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, cold and dry during the day. Clouds increase with snow developing at night. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 30s.



FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Snow likely. That snow may mix with some sleet at times. Very cold with highs only in the upper 20s. (Snow Chance: 60%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and cold. Lows around 20°, highs in the low 30s.

