FIRST ALERT FORECAST: MILDER TEMPERATURES AHEAD INTO NEXT WEEK

*Mainly clear and cold tonight, lows in the 20s and lower 30s

*Becoming cloudy Sunday with a slight sprinkle chance, many areas stay dry

*Temperatures could rise to 60° or higher by Monday and Tuesday

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cold. Lows in the upper 20s with some mid 20s in rural areas.

SUNDAY: Some sunshine in the morning, otherwise becoming cloudy with just a slight chance of a sprinkle by afternoon. Highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

7am: Partly Cloudy, 28°

Noon: Mostly Cloudy, 50°

4pm: Cloudy, 51°

7pm: Cloudy, 46°

MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain. The best chance of any rain will be over far southern Virginia. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and seasonable. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain showers by afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%, increasing after dark)

SATURDAY: Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

