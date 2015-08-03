FIRST ALERT FORECAST: MILDER TEMPERATURES AHEAD INTO NEXT WEEK

*Mainly clear and cold tonight, lows in the 20s and lower 30s
*Becoming cloudy Sunday with a slight sprinkle chance, many areas stay dry
*Temperatures could rise to 60° or higher by Monday and Tuesday
TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cold. Lows in the upper 20s with some mid 20s in rural areas.
SUNDAY: Some sunshine in the morning, otherwise becoming cloudy with just a slight chance of a sprinkle by afternoon. Highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
7am: Partly Cloudy, 28°
Noon: Mostly Cloudy, 50°
4pm: Cloudy, 51°
7pm: Cloudy, 46°
MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain. The best chance of any rain will be over far southern Virginia. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and seasonable. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.
FRIDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain showers by afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%, increasing after dark)
SATURDAY: Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
