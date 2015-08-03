FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A MILD WEEK AHEAD, LIMITED CHANCE OF ANY RAIN

*A frosty start, but sunny and pleasant Monday afternoon.

*Overall, a mild week ahead with many dry days

*Showers possible by Thursday night into Friday morning

MONDAY: Sunny and milder. Highs in the low 60s.

7am: Clear, 31°

Noon: Sunny, 55°

4pm: Sunny, 60°

7pm: Clear, 48°

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Lows near 40°, highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunshine will give way to some increasing clouds during the day. We'll have the chance for some showers at night. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: A chance of showers during the morning, otherwise clearing skies, breezy and a little cooler. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 40%)

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

