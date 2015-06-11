Victim identified in Louisa wrong-way I-64 crash

Katrina Chambers was killed on Interstate 64 in Louisa early Thursday, according to Virginia State Police. (Source: Facebook)

NBC12 is learning more about the young hair stylist killed when police say she crashed her car into another vehicle while heading the wrong way on Interstate 64. It happened just before another crash happened down the road, involving three semi-trucks early Thursday morning.

The tragedy unfolded just after midnight.

"It's just unreal to me,” said Dale Anderson. Especially since Anderson was on the road driving his taxi when he noticed a lot of commotion.

"I was wondering why the traffic was so backed up on 250. They were diverting 64's traffic to 250. They had it blocked,” he said.

He would later learn it was a result of his own relative, 24-year-old Katrina Chambers, killed in a head-on car crash. Anderson says Chambers' mother immediately took to Facebook.

"Her family is in desperate need of prayers, because she lost her daughter last night in an accident."

He says his cousin was a successful and friendly woman who owned her own hair salon.

Police are trying to figure out what caused her to somehow end up heading east in the westbound lanes of I-64, near mile marker 134 in Louisa County.

"Was it actually in the interchange?” asked driver Daphne Morris.

That's what many drivers wanted to know since as of last year, a new "diverging diamond" interchange went into place at Zion Crossroads, not far from the scene of the fatal crash.

"This crash occurred further west than the location of this particular exit, so if this vehicle was traveling the wrong direction in those lanes, it's impossible that they entered the interstate at this particular interchange,” said Stacy Londrey with VDOT.

As authorities investigate, a family is left with grief.

"It's tragic. It's a waste when you're so young. Her life's gone... she had her life together. She was doing well,” Anderson added.

The second accident scene happened a little further down the road on I-64, not even an hour after the fatal crash. That one involved three tractor trailers and an SUV. One semi overturned.

One of the tractor trailer drivers was charged with following too close. There were no injuries.

